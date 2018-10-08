Sunday 24 November 2024

Sitryx Therapeutics

Sitryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on regulating cell metabolism to develop disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation.

Sitryx’s proprietary science is supported by GSK’s drug discovery experience. The firm was founded by six researchers in the field of immunology and metabolism including Houman Ashrafian, Luke O’Neill, Jonathan Powell, Jeff Rathmell, Michael Rosenblum and Paul Peter Tak.

In 2018, Sitryx raised $30 million series A funding from an international syndicate of investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Longwood Fund and GSK. The company has a pipeline of projects at multiple stages of drug discovery. Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK.

Sitryx snags a potential $880 million deal on new immune-metabolic medicines
31 March 2020
I-O firm Sitryx launches with $30 million fundraising, including backing from GSK
8 October 2018
