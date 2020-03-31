Sitryx snags a potential $880 million deal on new immune-metabolic medicines

UK-based biopharmaceutical company Sitryx, focused on regulating cell metabolism to develop disease-modifying therapeutics in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, has signed an exclusive global licensing and research collaboration with US pharma major Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).

The collaboration will study up to four novel pre-clinical targets identified by Sitryx, which was formed in 2018 with intellectual property licenced from GlaxoSmithKline LSE: GSK), that could lead to potential new medicines for autoimmune diseases.

$50 million upfront