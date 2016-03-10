Sunday 24 November 2024

Spark is a gene therapy leader seeking to transform the lives of patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases by developing one-time, life-altering treatments.

Spark’s initial focus is on treating rare diseases where no, or only palliative, therapies exist.

Spark’s lead product is Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl), a injected therapy for the treatment of a rare variety of inherited vision loss.

Spark builds on two decades of research, development and manufacturing at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, including human trials conducted across diverse therapeutic areas and routes of administration.

Latest Spark Therapeutics News

Beacon’s AGTC-501 to challenge Spark’s Luxturna in retinitis market
5 March 2024
SpliceBio enters retinal disease collaboration with Spark Thera
17 October 2023
Spark Therapeutics CEO and founder Jeff Marrazzo stepping down
23 February 2022
CombiGene sparkles on news of deal with Spark
13 October 2021
