Spark Therapeutics

Spark is a gene therapy leader seeking to transform the lives of patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases by developing one-time, life-altering treatments.

Spark’s initial focus is on treating rare diseases where no, or only palliative, therapies exist.

Spark’s lead product is Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl), a injected therapy for the treatment of a rare variety of inherited vision loss.

Spark builds on two decades of research, development and manufacturing at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, including human trials conducted across diverse therapeutic areas and routes of administration.