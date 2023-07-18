Vicore Pharma

A Swedish clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs to stop disease progression and restore function.

The company is establishing a portfolio in rare lung diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Vicore's lead candidate is C21, a first-in-class orally available small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist (ATRAG) in phase IIa study as of Q2 2023. C21 is protected by US and European orphan drug designation, and various patents have been filed to provide further protection for C21, out to 2040 and onwards.