A Swedish clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs to stop disease progression and restore function.

The company is establishing a portfolio in rare lung diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Vicore's lead candidate is C21, a first-in-class orally available small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist (ATRAG) in phase IIa study as of Q2 2023. C21 is protected by US and European orphan drug designation, and various patents have been filed to provide further protection for C21, out to 2040 and onwards.

Latest Vicore Pharma News

Vicore and Nippon Shinyaku join forces on C21 in Japan
9 February 2024
Ex-AstraZeneca exec Bertil Lindmark named Vicore CMO
18 December 2023
Promising data for Vicore's oral coronavirus treatment
8 December 2020
Vicore rockets on news of planned acquisition deal
3 July 2018
