Promising data for Vicore's oral coronavirus treatment

Swedish lung specialist Vicore Pharma (VICO: STO) has unveiled positive data from the ATTRACT COVID-19 trial of C21 (VP01), an oral treatment for the novel coronavirus.
Shares in the Gothenburg-based firm rose by a quarter in Stockholm on Tuesday morning following the news.
Vicore is testing C21, a first-in-class angiotensin II type 2 receptor (AT2R) agonist, in people with signs of an acute respiratory infection but who do not require mechanical ventilation.
