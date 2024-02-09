Monday 29 September 2025

Vicore and Nippon Shinyaku join forces on C21 in Japan

Pharmaceutical
9 February 2024
vicore-pharma-large

Swedish clinical stage lung disease specialist Vicor Pharma (STO: VICO) has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Japan’s Nippon Shinyaku, for the commercialization and development of its C21 idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) drug candidate in Japan, with the news sending the firm’s shares up 16.6% to 15.20 kronor by midday.

In return, Vicore will receive an upfront of $10 million and is entitled to potential development and commercial milestone payments up to a total of $275 million. Vicore is eligible to receive tiered royalties extending into the low 20s based on annual net sales of C21 in Japan. Nippon Shinyaku holds the exclusive right to develop and commercialize C21 in Japan focusing initially on the treatment of IPF.

Nippon Shinyaku will be operationally and financially responsible for development of C21 in Japan and will contribute Japanese patients and sites to the global late-stage development of C21 at its expense. Vicore retains all rights to C21 in the rest of the world.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Japan first to approve Dupixent for chronic spontaneous urticaria
16 February 2024
Pharmaceutical
Ex-AstraZeneca exec Bertil Lindmark named Vicore CMO
18 December 2023
Pharmaceutical
Promising data for Vicore's oral coronavirus treatment
8 December 2020
Pharmaceutical
Accelerated Viltepso approval at risk as confirmatory trial flops
28 May 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze