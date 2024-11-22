Friday 22 November 2024

OPTIMISTIC ANALYSIS OF WARNER-LAMBERT

12 April 1992

Despite the not so positive general consensus opinion on Warner-Lambert, analyst Jonathan Gelles at Wertheim Schroder is recommending purchase of the company's stock, and suggests that its prospects are considerably better than current opinion suggests, with earnings forecasts likely to be raised in the coming months.

Earnings per share in 1992 are estimated by Dr Gelles to reach $4.75, and $5.40 in 1993. Total sales in 1992 are forecast at $5.4 billion, up 7.5% on 1991, and net income is estimated at $640.4 million, an increase of 354.8%. Pretax profit is forecast to grow 302.7% to 891.9 in 1992.

Bad feeling about Warner-Lambert has been provoked by the recent spate of disappointments the company has suffered. These include: its Alzheimer's disease treatment Cognex (tacrine) not getting US Food and Drug Administration approval; questions have been raised relating to the US launch of the company's Lopid SR (gemfibrozil) in an attempt to offset imminent generic competition to its top-selling product Lopid; prospects being unrealistically high for its new biodegradable material Novon; and controversy over the alcohol content of the mouthwash, Listerine.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze