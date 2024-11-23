Oravax Acquires Manufacturing Facility

Oravax of the USA, which discovers and develops oral vaccines and non-injected antibody products, has acquired a manufacturing facility with around 47,000 square feet in Massachusetts.
The facility is intended for commercial production of the firm's proprietary monoclonal antibody, HNK20, designed to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infections and viral pneumonia in infants.
The state-of-the-art facility was designed and equipped by Immunogen for the manufacture of MAbs for pharmaceutical use, although other production uses are possible.
