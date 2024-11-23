Oread To Acquire Syntex's Palo Alto Base

- Oread Inc has signed a letter of intent to acquire the commercial and clinical manufacturing and pharmaceutical formulation development operations of Roche subsidiary Syntex, based in Palo Alto, California, USA. Syntex will contract with Oread for the development of certain products and their commercial manufacturing. Financial terms were not disclosed, but it is thought that Syntex will become a minority stockholder in the company. The transaction is due to be completed in November this year.