Oregon to vote on Rx discount program

A statewide ballot in the US state of Oregon in November could determine whether a program set up in 2003 to offer prescription drug discounts via bulk-purchasing by the State to residents aged 55 or over with low incomes, should be extended to all income levels.
Local media reports indicate that supporters of the plan, which is backed by a coalition of labor unions, consumer groups and health campaigners, have collected more than the 75,630 petition signatures required to force a referendum on the issue.
