Organon's Diosynth site to close

Organon, the Akzo Nobel human health care business, says it plans to close its Diosynth manufacturing site at Buckhaven in Scotland,by the end of 2006. In May 2005, Organon already announced its intention to divest the site by the end of this year. The Diosynth plant was acquired from Courtaulds in 1998.

"Despite our very best efforts to find a new owner, it is now accepted that a buyer is unlikely to be found," said John Ivinson, managing director of Diosynth, noting that, "over the last year an experienced and committed divestment team has worked long and hard to secure a future for the site and the 85 employees. Over the last months a number of interested parties have visited the site and entered into discussions with local senior management. Regrettably no offer to acquire the business has resulted." Mr Ivinson added: "difficult trading conditions continue to affect sales."

Plans will now be made to close the site by year-end. There are a number of contracts in place that will see production continue for a number of months.