Organon's Implanon cleared in USA

Arnhem, the Netherlands-based drugmaker Organon says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its female contraceptive, Implanon (etonogestrel 68mg), the world's first and only single-rod implantable contraceptive, which is also effective for up to three years.

Implanon was launched in 1998 and has since been used by more than 2.5 million women in over 30 countries across the world. The US roll-out of the product will involve a clinical training program for health care providers on insertion and removal procedures and only those trained through the Organon-sponsored program will be able to prescribe it. Health care professionals are scheduled to enter the program later this year and Implanon will become more widely available during the course of 2007.