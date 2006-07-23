Organon's Implanon cleared in USA

Arnhem, the Netherlands-based drugmaker Organon says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its female contraceptive, Implanon (etonogestrel 68mg), the world's first and only single-rod implantable contraceptive, which is also effective for up to three years.
Implanon was launched in 1998 and has since been used by more than 2.5 million women in over 30 countries across the world. The US roll-out of the product will involve a clinical training program for health care providers on insertion and removal procedures and only those trained through the Organon-sponsored program will be able to prescribe it. Health care professionals are scheduled to enter the program later this year and Implanon will become more widely available during the course of 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze