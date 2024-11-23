Saturday 23 November 2024

Organon's Remeron Is "Better Than Prozac"

29 September 1996

At the 9th European College of Neuropsychopharmacology Congress, held in the Netherlands this month, Organon released results of a head-to-head trial between its antidepressant Remeron (mirtazapine), and Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine).

The study, the first double-blind multi-center trial to compare the two antidepressants, involved 120 patients and was carried out in the UK, Belgium and the Netherlands. Results showed that, at weeks three and four, patients who were treated with Remeron were significantly less depressed than those given the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, Prozac, according to the Hamilton-D score of depression.

Remeron combines alpha2-receptor antagonism with stimulation of noradrenaline and serotonin release and blockade of two serotonin receptors (5-HT2 and 5-HT3). According to the company, it is this unique profile that gives it its efficacy and is also responsible for the low incidence of adverse reactions associated with the drug.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze