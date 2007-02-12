Orion and Abbott still in Simdax trial talks

Finnish drugmaker Orion and US health care major Abbott Laboratories say they are in ongoing talks regarding a possible additional Phase III trial of the heart failure drug Simdax (levosimendan) for intravenous administration. Abbott obtained a worldwide license for the product, excluding Nordic countries, from Orion under a deal established in 1998 (Marketletters passim).

The firms explained that discussions are centered on sharing the costs of the study. Orion said that it is willing to contribute 20.0 million euros ($25.9 million) towards the trial provided that the requirements for the program, to be finalized at an upcoming meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration, are reasonable and acceptable.