Orphan Medical Gets Approval For Antizol

Orphan Medical of Minneapolis in the USA has been given Food and DrugAdministration approval for Antizol (fomepizole) injection, an antidote to suspected poisoning with ethylene glycol. The product was due for launch on December 16.
Ethylene glycol is the main component of antifreeze and coolants, ingestion of which leads to central nervous system depression, renal failure and coma. Fomepizole acts as an alcohol dehydrogenase inhibitor, which blocks the formation of toxic ethylene glycol metabolites. There are approximately 5,500 cases of ethylene glycol poisoning in the USA each year, mainly accidental poisonings or suicides. Rarely, the compound is ingested by individuals seeking to get high. Current treatment for ethylene glycol poisoning is ethanol, itself an alcohol dehydrogenase inhibitor.
There is also some evidence that fomepizole may have a role in methanol poisoning, of which there are around 2,500 cases a year in the USA. The drug is not approved for this indication, although ethanol is used with some success.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze