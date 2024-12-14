Orphan Medical Gets Approval For Antizol

Orphan Medical of Minneapolis in the USA has been given Food and DrugAdministration approval for Antizol (fomepizole) injection, an antidote to suspected poisoning with ethylene glycol. The product was due for launch on December 16.

Ethylene glycol is the main component of antifreeze and coolants, ingestion of which leads to central nervous system depression, renal failure and coma. Fomepizole acts as an alcohol dehydrogenase inhibitor, which blocks the formation of toxic ethylene glycol metabolites. There are approximately 5,500 cases of ethylene glycol poisoning in the USA each year, mainly accidental poisonings or suicides. Rarely, the compound is ingested by individuals seeking to get high. Current treatment for ethylene glycol poisoning is ethanol, itself an alcohol dehydrogenase inhibitor.

There is also some evidence that fomepizole may have a role in methanol poisoning, of which there are around 2,500 cases a year in the USA. The drug is not approved for this indication, although ethanol is used with some success.