Saturday 14 December 2024

Orphan Medical Gets Approval For Antizol

18 December 1997

Orphan Medical of Minneapolis in the USA has been given Food and DrugAdministration approval for Antizol (fomepizole) injection, an antidote to suspected poisoning with ethylene glycol. The product was due for launch on December 16.

Ethylene glycol is the main component of antifreeze and coolants, ingestion of which leads to central nervous system depression, renal failure and coma. Fomepizole acts as an alcohol dehydrogenase inhibitor, which blocks the formation of toxic ethylene glycol metabolites. There are approximately 5,500 cases of ethylene glycol poisoning in the USA each year, mainly accidental poisonings or suicides. Rarely, the compound is ingested by individuals seeking to get high. Current treatment for ethylene glycol poisoning is ethanol, itself an alcohol dehydrogenase inhibitor.

There is also some evidence that fomepizole may have a role in methanol poisoning, of which there are around 2,500 cases a year in the USA. The drug is not approved for this indication, although ethanol is used with some success.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Biopharma sector ready for surge in M&A activity in 2025
Pharmaceutical
Biopharma sector ready for surge in M&A activity in 2025
13 December 2024
Biotechnology
AbbVie nabs autoimmune diseases specialist Nimble
13 December 2024
Biosimilars
Barrier-free regulatory regime for biosimilars promised for BRICS countries
13 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
EMA/CHMP backs bumper crop of new medicines for approval
13 December 2024
Biotechnology
BeiGene partners with China’s CSPC for next pipeline asset
13 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
ICER identifies $815 million in “unjustified” price rises
13 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Corcept's Phase IV win changes mood music after ALS flop
13 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting potent regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze