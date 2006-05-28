Ortho-McNeil sued over death of patient using Evra patch

US law firm Parker & Waichman says that it has filed suit against Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, a division of Johnson & Johnson, on behalf of a 33-year-old woman and her husband. The woman allegedly suffered a bilateral pulmonary embolism and deep venous thrombosis after using the firm's Ortho Evra (norelgestromin and ethinyl estradiol) contraceptive patch for two months. The suit was filed in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey in Newark, New Jersey.
P&W notes that, on November 10, 2005, Ortho McNeil, in conjunction with the US Food and Drug Administration, issued a warning about the increased risks of blood clots associated with Ortho Evra. In this, the company admitted for the first time that women who use the patch will be exposed to up to 60% more estrogen than they would if they were taking a birth control pill with 35mcg of estrogen. The patch is only intended to deliver 20mcg of estrogen, says P&W.
