Oscient in EU deal with Menarini for Factive

US biopharmaceutical company Oscient Pharmaceuticals says that it has granted European commercialization rights to the antibiotic Factive (gemifloxacin mesylate), which is intended as a treatment for acute bacterial exacerbations of chronic bronchitis and community acquired pneumonia, to Italian drugmaker Menarini. The Massachusetts-based firm explained that it will collaborate with Menarini on seeking marketing approval for the drug from the European Medicines Agency (EMEA).
Under the terms of the accord, Menarini has agreed to pay an upfront fee, and make a series of additional payments based on the achievement of regulatory, reimbursement and sales milestones. In addition, the Italian group will purchase supply of the product from Oscient at a transfer price that includes costs and compensation.
The news follows Oscient's announcement of a renegotiation of terms with the drug's originator, USA-based LG Life Sciences (Marketletter January 4). The license was revised to include all European Union member states. In 2006, the firm entered into several partnerships to commercialize the agent in Mexico (Pfizer SA) and Canada (Abbott Canada).
