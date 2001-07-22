Osmetech hoping for fall approval of UTI test

Osmetech of the UK, a developer of electronic odor sensors, has said ithopes to be granted US approval of its test for urinary tract infections in the fall. The UTI Microbial Analyzer cuts the time to diagnosis of an infection from days to a few minutes, according to the firm, which added that it is hopeful of signing a licensing agreement with a major pharmaceutical group for the product.

Clinical trials of a second Microbial Analyzer, to detect bacterial vaginosis, are due to start imminently, according to Osmetech, which noted that an earlier trial has already shown that the product can match the accuracy of the existing "gold standard" diagnostic test.

Meantime, Osmetech reported a slight reduction in its net loss for the year ended April 30, to L4.3 million ($6.0 million), down from L4.5 million in 2000.