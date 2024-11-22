OTC Ranitidine Launched In UK

Following on from its approval last month, Warner Wellcome Consumer Healthcare has launched an over-the-counter formulation of Glaxo's H2 antagonist ranitidine onto the UK market. The OTC product will be available as 75mg tablets and is indicated for the short-term relief of heartburn and dyspepsia and hyperacidity in adults and children over 16 years of age. This is the first launch of a dedicated low-dose ranitidine product for the OTC market.

Warner Wellcome notes that the recommended dosage of the product is one tablet, although if symptoms persist for more than one hour or return, another tablet may be taken. The maximum recommended daily dose is four tablets. The company believes that a dose of 75mg ranitidine should be effective in reducing gastric acidity for up to nine hours.

The retail price for a pack of five ranitidine 75mg tablets is L1.99 ($3.17), and the product is also available in packs of 10 tablets at a retail price of L3.89. Two other OTC H2 antagonists have been launched in the UK. SmithKline Beecham's cimetidine product Tagamet 100 (two tablets per episode, maximum 12 in 24 hours) is available at a cost of L2.29 for 12 tablets and L3.99 for 24, while Centra Healthcare's famotidine product Pepcid AC (one tablet per episode, maximum two tablets in 24 hours) is priced at L1.99 for six tablets and L3.59 for 12 tablets.