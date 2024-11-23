Other Chinese News

- Over 50 Chinese or foreign-funded drug firms have invested $361million in the Pudong New Area of east Shanghai, including Xian Feng, Xin Ya, Sine and Roche. By 2000, output from the Pudong area is expected to reach $1.2 billion.

The No 3 Shanghai pharmaceutical factory has already made a large investment to establish Shanghai Xian Feng, while Xin Ya produces mainly vitamin B6. Roche is the largest foreign presence, with a $45 million joint venture, Shanghai Roche, which has started the manufacture and marketing of antibiotics, vaccines, anticancer agents and vitamins.