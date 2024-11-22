OTHER USES FOR MERCK'S PROSCAR

A Phase II study of Merck & Co's 5-alpha reductase inhibitor Proscar (finasteride) as an adjuvant treatment following radical prostatectomy in prostate cancer patients has now started in the USA. A total of 100 patients have been enrolled, with results expected within a year.

The study will use serum levels of prostate specific antigen (PSA) as a marker to monitor the success of the treatment. After radical prostatectomy, a patient with elevated PSA levels is at a higher risk of developing a recurrence of prostate cancer. The first goal of the study will be to demonstrate a lowering of patients' PSA levels, with the ultimate aim being to demonstrate a decreased rate of relapse.

Finasteride has recently been recommended for approval by an advisory panel to the FDA as a treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia. The company says it expects to receive approval this year, and predicts that the product may be its next blockbuster drug, according to chairman and chief executive Roy Vagelos.