Friday 22 November 2024

Otsuka/B-MS Abilify gains Prix Galien

11 June 2006

Abilify (aripiprazole), a novel antipsychotic drug, has been awarded the 2006 French Prix Galien for most innovative product on the retail market in France. This is the seventh honor for innovation bestowed on the first clinically-available dopamine system stabilizer, which is co-marketed by Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceuticals and drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb in the USA.

Otsuka's Tetsuro Kikuchi spent many dedicated years on the discovery of Abilify, which was specifically designed with the premise that partial agonism would control symptoms, cause few side effects and improve patient compliance. Dr Kikuchi's breakthrough was based on an assumption that the simple blockade of D2 receptors might not be optimal for the treatment of schizophrenia; but rather, a balanced reduction in dopaminergic activity, known as partial agonism, would be preferable.

"I am very pleased that Otsuka's unique culture provided me with the optimum environment in which to foster my talents and inspiration by enabling me to explore my research over a long period of time, while the answers remained elusive," said Dr Kikuchi. "This unique discovery has the potential to benefit millions of people with severe mental health problems worldwide."

