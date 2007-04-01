Oxford and Sanofi in TroVax renal cancer deal

UK-based biopharmaceutical group Oxford BioMedica and French drug major Sanofi-Aventis have entered into a global licensing agreement to develop and commercialize TroVax, the former's leading anticancer vaccine. The UK firm said that the drug is an immunotherapeutic that is under assessment in a Phase III trial as a treatment for renal cancer (TRIST).
Under the terms of the deal, Sanofi-Aventis will pay an initial fee of 29.0 million euros ($38.6 million), as well as further near term milestones of 19.0 million euros on the achievement of developmental goals in the ongoing Ph III trial. Including other undisclosed payments and escalating royalties on future product sales, Oxford BioMedica said that the accord could be worth up to 518.0 million euros.
In return, the UK firm, which has an option to develop the drug for use against other cancers, will supply the agent to Sanofi on commercial terms.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze