Oxford BioMedica licenses nerve gene

Oxford BioMedica has signed an agreement with King's College in London,UK, to license exclusive rights to a gene associated with nerve regeneration. The gene, known as RAR beta 2, is normally nonfunctional in adults but, if reactivated, can restore the ability of nerve cells to grow after injury. The company has made an initial payment of L181,000 ($267,000) to King's under the milestone and royalty-bearing agreement.
Oxford BioMedica plans to combine the gene with its LentiVector delivery system to develop gene therapy products for nerve repair in spinal injury, as well as in neuropathies, for example those associated with diabetes or vascular disorders.
The license will also make it possible for Oxford BioMedica to apply its Smartomics technology to identify other genes involved in nerve repair, and the King's group will collaborate in this effort.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze