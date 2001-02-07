Oxford BioMedica licenses nerve gene

Oxford BioMedica has signed an agreement with King's College in London,UK, to license exclusive rights to a gene associated with nerve regeneration. The gene, known as RAR beta 2, is normally nonfunctional in adults but, if reactivated, can restore the ability of nerve cells to grow after injury. The company has made an initial payment of L181,000 ($267,000) to King's under the milestone and royalty-bearing agreement.

Oxford BioMedica plans to combine the gene with its LentiVector delivery system to develop gene therapy products for nerve repair in spinal injury, as well as in neuropathies, for example those associated with diabetes or vascular disorders.

The license will also make it possible for Oxford BioMedica to apply its Smartomics technology to identify other genes involved in nerve repair, and the King's group will collaborate in this effort.