Oxford BioMedica's MetXia program oked

The UK's Gene Therapy Advisory Committee has given approval to OxfordBioMedica for an additional clinical trial of its MetXia clinical program in breast cancer patients. MetXia is a product which delivers the CYP2B6 gene direct to the tumor site and, once incorporated into the genetic material of the tumor cell, the gene produces the liver enzyme that converts the cyclophosphamide pro-drug to its active form within the tumor. The new trial, designated BC2, will evolve from the current BC1 study in breast cancer patients and will use MetXia made from an enhanced manufacturing process, according to the company.