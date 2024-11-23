P&G To Launch Low-Cost Helicobacter Regimen In USA

Procter & Gamble has been granted approval in the USA for a Helicobacter pylori eradication regimen which should offer acceptable rates of clearance at low cost. The new kit, called Helidac, combines P&G's Pepto-Bismol (bismuth subsalicylate) chewable tablets with generic tetracycline and metronidazole supplied by Ivax' Zenith division. The eradication of H pylori has been demonstrated to reduce the risk of duodenal ulcer recurrence.
The product will come with patient instructions, reminders and 14 blister cards, each containing a daily dose of eight Pepto-Bismol tablets (262.4mg), four metronidazole tablets (250mg) and four tetracycline tablets (500mg). It is intended for concomitant use with an H2 antagonist.
November Launch? P&G hopes to launch the kit in mid-November. It is the third eradication regimen to be approved in the USA after Astra Merck's Prilosec (omeprazole) plus Abbott Laboratories' Biaxin (clarithromycin) and Glaxo Wellcome's Tritec (ranitidine bismuth citrate) plus Biaxin (Marketletter August 19). Helidac will essentially be competing directly with Biaxin.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze