P&U's Latanoprost Gets Go-Ahead

An advisory committee to the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended that Pharmacia & Upjohn's latanoprost be approved for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

The compound, a selective prostaglandin F2-alpha analogue, exerts its action by increasing the uveoscleral outflow of aqueous humor in the eye. Trials have shown that the drug is at least as effective as timolol in reducing intraocular pressure in affected patients and can be used in combination treatment to enhance outcomes in a synergistic fashion.