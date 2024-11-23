p53 Gene Therapy Product Enters Phase II Trials

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Gencell division and partner Introgen have startedthe first Phase II clinical trial of a gene therapy targeting p53, a gene which is mutated in over 50% of all cancers. The study will enroll around 80 patients with advanced head and neck cancer at sites in the USA, Europe and Japan.
The start of Phase II trials indicates that R-PR is happy to press ahead with development of the gene therapy, codenamed INGN 201, which is delivered via an adenoviral vector. The $50 million, 1994 agreement between the firms called for Introgen to develop the product up to Phase I, with R-PR Gencell responsible for Phase II and III trials.
European Phase I trials with the product are also planned to start before the end of the year in neoplastic ascites, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and in combination with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, according to R-PR.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze