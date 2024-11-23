Pakistan Launches New National Drug Policy

Pakistan's federal cabinet has approved the main features of a nationaldrug policy which will focus on rationalizing prices, promoting the "essential drug" concept and the rational use of drugs, and encouraging local production, especially the basic manufacture of active ingredients.
The policy is also aimed at effective quality control, the elimination of "spurious" drugs, the development of systematic drug supply and distribution and the encouragement of R&D. The Health Ministry is to prepare a "comprehensive master plan" indicating targets and resources needed to fulfil the policy, and identify resources and technical support that could be generated from international and other sources.
