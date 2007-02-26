Pakistan polio threat of vacc conspiracy theory

Rumors of a US conspiracy aimed against innocent Muslim children in northern Pakistan are obstructing anti-polio vaccination efforts by international groups, including the World Health Organization.
The conspiracy theories are being spread by some Islamic clerics using a combination of mosque loudspeakers, unlicensed radio stations and word of mouth, according to a report in the UK's Guardian newspaper. Vaccination programs are accused of delivering "infidel vaccine." Similar conspiracy theories in Afghanistan, India and Nigeria have ensured that the disease is still categorized as "endemic" in those countries. Worse still, a similar campaign in northern Nigeria's Kano state in 2003 led to polio spreading back to 12 previously infection-free countries, over an 18-month period.
In order to overcome skeptics as well as local firebrand preachers who exploit suspicion of foreigners, health workers in the North-West Frontier province of Pakistan have been issued with copies of a religious decree (fatwa) endorsing the vaccination program, on behalf of two of the country's most senior religious figures. Despite this, 24,000 children have failed to be vaccinated for polio in the region.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze