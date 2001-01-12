PamGene makes mark with US investors

PamGene, the Dutch biotechnology spin-off of Organon Teknika (a unit ofAkzo Nobel), has managed to raise $6.4 million dollars in its first round of financing. San Francisco, USA-based venture capital firm Alta Partners and European brokers GIMV Venture Capital and Life Sciences Partners were equal investors in the round.
PamGene develops patent-pending technology for a second-generation microarray platform and novel gene expression profiling system for post-genomic applications, an area that is set to grow, according to Jean Deleage, founding partner of Alta. He went on to say that "in today's world of post-genomics, microarray is of high importance," and PamGene should be a major contributor in this field.
