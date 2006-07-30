Pancreatic cancer proteins identified

Cancer Research UK, a charitable research organization, says that it has identified a novel family of proteins found in pancreatic cancer cells, which may contribute to the aggressive nature of the illness. The findings, which were published in Gut, the on-line edition of the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, are derived from a collaborative study that involved researchers from Cancer Research UK, North West Cancer Research Fund and the UK's Medical Research Council.

CapG and gelsolin linked to cancer spread

The group examined two proteins, called CapG and gelsolin, which were isolated from both healthy and cancerous cells. In normal functioning, both proteins play a role in cell movement around the body. In pancreatic cancer cells, however, both proteins are expressed at abnormally high concentrations. The researchers concluded that the higher concentration of both molecules, coupled with their role in moving cells within the body, could be linked to the particularly aggressive spread associated with this form of cancer.