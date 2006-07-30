Pancreatic cancer proteins identified

Cancer Research UK, a charitable research organization, says that it has identified a novel family of proteins found in pancreatic cancer cells, which may contribute to the aggressive nature of the illness. The findings, which were published in Gut, the on-line edition of the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, are derived from a collaborative study that involved researchers from Cancer Research UK, North West Cancer Research Fund and the UK's Medical Research Council.
CapG and gelsolin linked to cancer spread
The group examined two proteins, called CapG and gelsolin, which were isolated from both healthy and cancerous cells. In normal functioning, both proteins play a role in cell movement around the body. In pancreatic cancer cells, however, both proteins are expressed at abnormally high concentrations. The researchers concluded that the higher concentration of both molecules, coupled with their role in moving cells within the body, could be linked to the particularly aggressive spread associated with this form of cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze