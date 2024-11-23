Saturday 23 November 2024

Pantoprazol Boosts Sales And Profits For Germany's Altana

7 April 1996

Central German chemicals/drugmaker Altana AG has reported turnover of 80 million Deutschemarks ($54.1 million) from the first full year of sales of the antiulcerant Pantoprazol (pantoprazole); this year it is expected to bring in 170-180 million marks.

Altana chairman Klaus Schweickart says the product is one of the most successful to be launched in recent years. Panto prazol, he added, will start making profits towards the end of 1996, once marketing and launch costs of 150 million marks have been recovered.

The company increased 1995 sales overall by 6% to just over 2 billion marks, with pharmaceutical sales rising 4% to 1.46 billion marks. Pretax profits for the year rose 17.8% from 101 million marks to 119 million marks, and one-off net profits from the sale of non-core businesses - after payments for restructuring - reached 393 million marks.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze