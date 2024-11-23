Pantoprazol Boosts Sales And Profits For Germany's Altana

Central German chemicals/drugmaker Altana AG has reported turnover of 80 million Deutschemarks ($54.1 million) from the first full year of sales of the antiulcerant Pantoprazol (pantoprazole); this year it is expected to bring in 170-180 million marks.

Altana chairman Klaus Schweickart says the product is one of the most successful to be launched in recent years. Panto prazol, he added, will start making profits towards the end of 1996, once marketing and launch costs of 150 million marks have been recovered.

The company increased 1995 sales overall by 6% to just over 2 billion marks, with pharmaceutical sales rising 4% to 1.46 billion marks. Pretax profits for the year rose 17.8% from 101 million marks to 119 million marks, and one-off net profits from the sale of non-core businesses - after payments for restructuring - reached 393 million marks.