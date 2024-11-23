Parapharmacy Takes Off In France

A number of French groups specializing exclusively in parapharmacy are reporting remarkable success in a market said to be worth 40 billion French francs ($7.5 billion). They are led by Euro Sante Beaute, with sales of almost 100 million francs ($19 million).
In 1988, Maurice Tisler, founder of parapharmacy firm Parasante, took advantage of the 1987 law authorizing parapharmaceutical sales outside registered pharmacies and opened his first "Healthcare Space" in the commercial complex in Velizy. Since then, independents and groups of pharmacists, faced with the decline in drug margins, have opened centers halfway between traditional pharmacies and superstores. Mr Tisler's sales have risen 28% annually, while Euro Sante Beaute has expanded its chain of shops alongside firms such as Cap Sante and Parashop. The concept in each case is to offer parapharmacy products at prices 20%-30% below those in pharmacies, in premises of up to 450 sq ft which enable them to employ pharmacists and beauticians as advisors.
pharmacist Serge Rader, who has campaigned for lower pharmacy prices in the registered sector this year, says traditional pharmacies which do not give up their individuality and cooperate, for example in bulk purchasing, will sink. However, his campaign alone helped triple volume sales in Rader registered pharmacies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze