Friday 22 November 2024

Parexel's TGN 1412 drug trial suspended

20 March 2006

A UK trial of a drug candidate which is being developed for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and leukemia has been suspended after six of its eight subjects became critically ill and were admitted to the intensive care unit of Northwick Park Hospital in London. The two unaffected study subjects had been given placebo. The compound, known as TGN 1412, is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to treat a wide range of immunological disorders, and is being developed by German drugmaker TeGenero AG utilizing an active ingredient manufactured by Boehringer Ingelheim.

The trial, which was being conducted on TeGenero's behalf by US study specialists Parexel, had only been initiated in the UK so far, although the firm does have permission to begin assessment of the compound in Germany. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Authority has halted the program and begun an investigation of the incident in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Metropolitan police.

Parexel said that the volunteers had suffered an "adverse drug reaction" that was not expected and did not reflect the initial results of laboratory studies, while TeGenero's chief executive Benedikte Hatz said that "the clinical trial performed by Parexel adhered to standard clinical research guidelines." For its part, Boehringer Ingelheim said it had no responsibility for the study as it had only carried out contract manufacturing work to TeGenero's specifications, adding that it regretted the adverse effects.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze