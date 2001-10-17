Parexel strengthens presence in Europe

US contract research organization Parexel International has openedadditional offices in Belgium (Brussels) Germany (Munich) and Romania (Bucharest) to further expand "its ability to deliver comprehensive biopharmaceutical outsourcing services to clients worldwide," the company said. Parexel, which has over 4,640 employees, notes that it already operates in 54 locations throughout 35 countries around the world.
Parexel's president, Carl Spalding, said "these new offices have been opened to meet our clients' needs for global expertise and knowledge of local country regulatory and clinical practices," adding that he believes his company has the largest CRO presence on the European continent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze