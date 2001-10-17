Parexel strengthens presence in Europe

US contract research organization Parexel International has openedadditional offices in Belgium (Brussels) Germany (Munich) and Romania (Bucharest) to further expand "its ability to deliver comprehensive biopharmaceutical outsourcing services to clients worldwide," the company said. Parexel, which has over 4,640 employees, notes that it already operates in 54 locations throughout 35 countries around the world.

Parexel's president, Carl Spalding, said "these new offices have been opened to meet our clients' needs for global expertise and knowledge of local country regulatory and clinical practices," adding that he believes his company has the largest CRO presence on the European continent.