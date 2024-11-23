PARLIAMENT TOLD GENERICS ARE AS GOOD AS BRANDED DRUGS

Meantime, the UK Parliament has been told that the Medicines Control Agency has investigated specific complaints about the quality of medicines produced by generic companies and found them to be largely unsubstantiated, the Pharmaceutical Journal reports.

In a written Parliamentary reply, MCA chief executive Keith Jones was quoted as also noting that "while deficiencies do occasionally occur in both generic and innovator products, there is no evidence from the results of testing carried out by the Medicines Testing Scheme over the past two years to suggest that generic medicines are of inferior quality compared with the equivalent innovator products."