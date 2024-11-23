Pasteur Merieux Connaught Presents Strategy, Forecasts

Wholly-owned Rhone-Poulenc subsidiary Pasteur Merieux Connaught, a world leader in vaccine development and production, presented its new strategy and corporate image, with a single name for all its affiliates, in Paris, France, last week.

Chairman and chief executive Jean-Jacques Bertrand said that since 1993, PMC has seen important changes - concentrating on vaccines activity, and its partnership with Merck & Co - which require the drawing up of a new strategy based on:

- strengthening the innovation potential to optimize existing vaccines and develop new ones for extending vaccination coverage throughout the world;