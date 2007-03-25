Patient safety top of UK health care agenda, says CMO

This month, more than 70 health care specialists and Members of Parliament attended an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Patient Safety meeting at the UK House of Commons to discuss and debate patient safety for the year ahead.
The meeting provided an opportunity for Sir Liam Donaldson, Chief Medical Officer, to set the wider context of Safety First, a report he commissioned and published in December 2006, to reconsider the organization arrangements currently in place to ensure that patient safety is at the heart of the health care agenda.
Sir Liam opened the meeting by outlining four key areas that needed to be addressed in order to improve patient safety within the National Health Service.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze