Paxil Approved For Panic Disorder In USA

SmithKline Beecham's antidepressant Paxil (paroxetine) has been approved in the USA for the treatment of panic disorder, and also for obsessive-compulsive disorder. It is the first and only antidepressant to be approved for panic in that country.
"Clinical studies show that Paxil provides effective short- and long-term treatment for panic disorder," commented Jack Gorman, professor of clinical psychiatry at Columbia University. "Many patients suffer for years with this chronic condition before being diagnosed, and long-term therapy is often needed," he added.
In one 10-week study, 76% of patients treated with 40mg paroxetine per day were completely free of panic attacks at the endpoint, compared to 44% of patients who received placebo. Patients who responded to paroxetine during the initial phase and a three-month extension phase were randomly assigned to continue on active drug or be switched to placebo for an additional three months. Of the patients switched to placebo, 30% experienced a relapse, compared with only 5% of the paroxetine-treated group.
