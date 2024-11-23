PCP Prophylaxis At Higher CD4 Counts

Members of the US Public Health Service Task Force have suggested that prophylaxis for Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia could be considered in HIV-infected patients with CD4 counts greater than 200/mm3. Current recommendations state that prophylaxis should begin when CD4 levels fall below 200/mm3. However, estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control say that 6% of patients have their first PCP episode when CD4 counts are between 200 and 300/mm3, translating to a prevention of 373 cases at current patient levels.