PDL signs humanized AB development deal with Merck & Co

California, USA-based Protein Design Labs, a specialist developer of novel therapies for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, acute cardiac conditions and cancer, says that it has entered into an agreement with Merck & Co which grants the latter non-exclusive licenses under PDL's humanization patents for antibodies developed by Merck against two undisclosed targets.
Under the terms of the deal, Merck will make an upfront payment to PDL, in addition to development milestones and royalties on future sales of products resulting from the accord. Further financial details were not provided.
PDL holds various important antibody-related patents and has entered into agreements with numerous companies covering the rights of more than 40 humanized antibodies.
