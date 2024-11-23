Penederm Signs Dermatological Product Deal With Merck Unit

- Penederm Inc has signed an agreement with Merck KGaA-owned CenterLaboratories for the co-promotion of two prescription dermatological products in the USA, Acne-Mycin (erythromycin), a topical treatment for acne, and Cloderm, a topical steroid for the treatment of steroid-responsive dermatitis. Both products have been approved by the US authorities. Penederm plans to promote the products alongside the early-1997 launch of Mentax (butenafine HCl), its topical antifungal product. It also plans to launch its recently-approved acne therapy Avita (retinoic acid) in the third quarter of this year.