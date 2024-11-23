Penederm Signs Dermatological Product Deal With Merck Unit

- Penederm Inc has signed an agreement with Merck KGaA-owned CenterLaboratories for the co-promotion of two prescription dermatological products in the USA, Acne-Mycin (erythromycin), a topical treatment for acne, and Cloderm, a topical steroid for the treatment of steroid-responsive dermatitis. Both products have been approved by the US authorities. Penederm plans to promote the products alongside the early-1997 launch of Mentax (butenafine HCl), its topical antifungal product. It also plans to launch its recently-approved acne therapy Avita (retinoic acid) in the third quarter of this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze