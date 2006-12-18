Peptech to deepen pipeline following Domantis sale

Australian biopharmaceutical company Peptech says that it plans to expand its product pipeline and R&D capacity following divestiture of its stake in UK-based antibody therapeutics firm Domantis. The sale, which was to UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline (see page 3), earned the company A$178.0 million ($139.0 million), which it said will be used to fund clinical trials of its lead compound PN0621, an anti-tumor necrosis-based therapeutic, in the second quarter of 2007.

Additionally, Peptech said it would use a portion of the sale proceeds to support the full integration of the recently-purchased companies, Scancell and Promics. The firm added that it would also begin targeting late-stage biologic companies for potential acquisition.