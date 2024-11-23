Perkin-Elmer Acquires 14.5% Stake In Tecan

Perkin-Elmer Corp said it has entered into a definitive agreement toacquire 14.5% of Tecan AG, a leader in automating systems for life science and diagnostic markets, based in Switzerland. The acquisition gives P-E approximately 52% of voting rights in Tecan.

Tecan has market capitalization of approximately 470 million Swiss francs ($328.1 million) and trades on the Swiss stock exchange. P-E is to pay cash for the shares, although other financial terms were not disclosed.