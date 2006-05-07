PerkinElmer buys Spectral Geno assets

US company PerkinElmer, which focuses on health sciences and photonics, has announced the acquisition of the assets of Spectral Genomics, a leader in molecular karyotyping technology used to evaluate chromosomal abnormalities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Spectral Genomics' array products and analysis software help pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cytogenetic and clinical researchers identify chromosomal abnormalities related to the study of cancer and pre- and post-natal genetic disorders. The company's proprietary Array CGH (Comparative Genome Hybridization) technology provides a high-resolution global view of the human genome, enabling researchers to identify the exact location of any chromosomal deletions and amplifications that can cause an increased risk of genetic disease.