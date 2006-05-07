Friday 22 November 2024

PerkinElmer buys Spectral Geno assets

7 May 2006

US company PerkinElmer, which focuses on health sciences and photonics, has announced the acquisition of the assets of Spectral Genomics, a leader in molecular karyotyping technology used to evaluate chromosomal abnormalities. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Spectral Genomics' array products and analysis software help pharmaceutical, biotechnology, cytogenetic and clinical researchers identify chromosomal abnormalities related to the study of cancer and pre- and post-natal genetic disorders. The company's proprietary Array CGH (Comparative Genome Hybridization) technology provides a high-resolution global view of the human genome, enabling researchers to identify the exact location of any chromosomal deletions and amplifications that can cause an increased risk of genetic disease.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze