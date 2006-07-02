Perrigo announces intention to close two production facilities

Perrigo, a USA-based manufacturer of over-the-counter pharmaceutical and nutritional products, has announced its intention to close two of its production facilities. The closures, which will sffect the firm's manufacturing plants in the Netherlands and Montague, Michigan, that employ around 140 people. The company added that it would move profitable operations to US facilites in New York and Allergan, Michigan, and said that it would incur a charge of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter ending July 2006, as a result of the closures.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze