Perrigo announces intention to close two production facilities

Perrigo, a USA-based manufacturer of over-the-counter pharmaceutical and nutritional products, has announced its intention to close two of its production facilities. The closures, which will sffect the firm's manufacturing plants in the Netherlands and Montague, Michigan, that employ around 140 people. The company added that it would move profitable operations to US facilites in New York and Allergan, Michigan, and said that it would incur a charge of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter ending July 2006, as a result of the closures.