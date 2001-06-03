Perrigo to buy Wrafton of the UK

The USA's Perrigo has signed an agreement to purchase WraftonLaboratories of the UK, a contract manufacturer of over-the-counter pharmaceuticals and supplier of store-brand products to pharmacy retailers, for $44 million. A subsidiary of the McBride group, Wrafton Laboratories is based in North Devon, and has trailing 12-month sales of approximately $37 million. The transaction is expected to close within a month.
Perrigo's chief executive, David Gibbons, said the firm is pleased to have acquired a company that has manufacturing and packaging capabilities in the UK, adding that its broad production expertise, "including the ability to manufacture tablets, liquids, powders and creams," will have a positive impact on Perrigo's earnings during its first year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze