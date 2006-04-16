Pfizer advises label changes on Macugen

Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer has notified health care professionals in the USA of important changes in the approved product labeling for Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection), including changes to the contraindications, precautions, adverse events and dosage and administration sections.

Rare reports of anaphylaxis/anaphylactoid reactions, including angioedema, following the administration of Macugen along with various medications administered as part of the injection preparation, were described. The drug is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, and is administered once every six weeks by intravitreous injection. Health care professionals should evaluate the patient's medical history for hypersensitivity reactions to Macugen prior to using this product, said Pfizer.