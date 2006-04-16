Pfizer advises label changes on Macugen

Pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer has notified health care professionals in the USA of important changes in the approved product labeling for Macugen (pegaptanib sodium injection), including changes to the contraindications, precautions, adverse events and dosage and administration sections.
Rare reports of anaphylaxis/anaphylactoid reactions, including angioedema, following the administration of Macugen along with various medications administered as part of the injection preparation, were described. The drug is indicated for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, and is administered once every six weeks by intravitreous injection. Health care professionals should evaluate the patient's medical history for hypersensitivity reactions to Macugen prior to using this product, said Pfizer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze