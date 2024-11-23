Pfizer Buys In Italy

Pfizer Italiana is taking over the Italian company Bioindustria Farmaceutici. Under a preliminary agreement between the US firm and the Caraccia family (owners of BF), all of BF's pharmaceutical operations in both the prescription and over-the-counter sectors, will in time be ceded to Pfizer, along with the sales network.

The deal specifically excludes workforce cuts. Initially, BF will operate under a production agreement with Pfizer. Subsequently, a new firm, Bioindustria Lim, will be formed.